HOME > News

Man shoots woman in Abbottabad for rejecting his proposal

52 mins ago
 

A man shot a woman on Thursday for rejecting his proposal in Abbottabad’s Havelian.

Abdul Rehman sent a proposal to the woman’s family, according to the area’s DSP. But they rejected it because he was already married.

On Thursday night, the woman was out with her mother for dinner at a restaurant where Rehman approached her and asked her to marry him again. The second rejection angered Rehman who opened fire at the woman, injuring her. Rehman then shot himself and died on spot.

The police sent the body and the injured woman to a hospital in Havelian.

Rehman lived in Azad Kashmir and worked as a development worker for the motorway near Abbottabad.

