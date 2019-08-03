Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Man reportedly dies of Congo virus

53 mins ago
 

 

A man reportedly died of Congo virus in Quetta on Saturday. 

He was admitted to the Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Friday. The in-charge of the Congo ward Dr Sadiq said that the patient’s mouth and nose were bleeding and he had a high fever when he was admitted.

His blood samples were sent to Karachi. However, he died before the blood report came. He belonged to Pishin.

Dr Sadiq said that 12 people have so far been diagnosed with Congo virus. Of the 12, six belong to Afghanistan, three are from Pishin and rest were from Quetta and Chaman.

TOPICS:
Congo virus Quetta
 
Quetta, congo virus, Pishin
 
