Man named in fake accounts case testifies against Asif Zardari

A man named in the fake accounts case has testified against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Nasir Abdullah Lootah, a UAE national, has become NAB’s witness in the case. He came from Dubai and recorded his statement with the accountability bureau.

His arrest warrants in the case have been cancelled.

Lootah has been accused of facilitating the laundering of billions of rupees by the Majeed family and Zardari through Summit Bank. He is also being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference against the Sharif family.

On Monday, an accountability court extended the judicial remand of Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur till September 5. Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Park Lane, money laundering and Thatta water supply references against them.

Zardari was arrested by NAB on June 10.

