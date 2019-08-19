Man dies in Gujrat after being beaten up for ‘robbery’

A man, identified as Ali, died on Thursday at Gujrat’s DHQ Hospital after he was beaten up by four men, according to the police.

My son sold a mobile phone to a man named Bahadur Masih, Ali’s father told the police. Ali went to collect the payment for the phone where he was beaten up, he added.

On Friday morning, Masih called the police and said a robber had entered his house. When a patrolling police officer went to Masih’s house, he found Ali, Masih and his two daughters injured.

The police shifted them to DHQ Hospital, where Ali died. The police registered a case against Ali for robbery.

However, after a video of Ali tied up and being beaten in a room made rounds on social media, the police started a re-investigation.

Gujrat DPO Touseef Haider formed a three-member committee to investigate the murder. Four men, including Masih, were arrested for murder. A cross FIR was registered against them.

Ali lived in Swat and had come to Gujrat to visit his sister.

