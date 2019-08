A man was crushed to death by a dumper truck on Grant Truck Road in Hasan Abdal. Another person was injured.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Nabeel Iqbal.

The police said that Nabeel was travelling with his 15-year-old nephew, Idrees, on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The two hail from Vehari district and were going to Hasan Abdal to look for work as labourers.

The body has been shifted to THQ.

