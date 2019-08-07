Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maleeha Lodhi briefs UNSC president on India’s ‘illegal’ actions

45 mins ago
 

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi met UN Security Council President Joanna Wronecka on Tuesday to discuss the possible threat to regional peace and security posed by India’s actions in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

She tweeted on Wednesday that the violations of the Security Council resolutions and international law made by India were discussed during the meeting held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She handed over a letter from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the UN secretary general, which rejected the illegal Indian annexation of Indian-Administered Kashmir and violation of the Security Council resolutions. The letter requests the Security Council to ensure full compliance of its own resolutions in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The letter clarifies that the rights of Kashmiris as provided by Security Council resolutions cannot be revoked by any autonomous action and the compliance of the Security Council resolutions on Indian-Administered Kashmir is essential for peace in the region

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir un
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Pakistanis being deported from Colombo airport
Pakistanis being deported from Colombo airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.