Maleeha Lodhi briefs UNSC president on India’s ‘illegal’ actions

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi met UN Security Council President Joanna Wronecka on Tuesday to discuss the possible threat to regional peace and security posed by India’s actions in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

She tweeted on Wednesday that the violations of the Security Council resolutions and international law made by India were discussed during the meeting held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

I met the President of the UN Security Council Joanna Wronecka Tuesday afternoon at the UN to apprise her about the grave threat to regional peace and security posed by India’s illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its violations of SC resolutions pic.twitter.com/xXRqLIzLt5 — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 7, 2019

She handed over a letter from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the UN secretary general, which rejected the illegal Indian annexation of Indian-Administered Kashmir and violation of the Security Council resolutions. The letter requests the Security Council to ensure full compliance of its own resolutions in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The letter clarifies that the rights of Kashmiris as provided by Security Council resolutions cannot be revoked by any autonomous action and the compliance of the Security Council resolutions on Indian-Administered Kashmir is essential for peace in the region

