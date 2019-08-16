Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Looming rain system drifts away from Sindh

2 hours ago
 

A looming rain system that was expected to bring downpours in Sindh cities has drifted away from the province, the Met Office said Friday.

With the system drifting away, the threat of further rains in Karachi has died down, for now, said Sardar Sarfaraz, a director at the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

He, however, said that Karachi and other Sindh cities could experience drizzle at night.

The Met Office had earlier predicted a short spell of rain in Sindh from Thursday onward. However, it had said that people in Karachi had nothing to worry about.

It had further said that the weather system was moving to South Punjab.

Rain Sindh
 
