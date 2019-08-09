Light rain reported in various areas of Karachi

Light rain was reported in various areas of Karachi Friday morning after the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain in the city beginning Friday.

Rain was reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir and some parts of DHA. It will continue all day, according to the Met department.

As of Friday morning, the temperature in the city was recorded at 30 degrees Centigrade, with humidity at 76%.

K-Electric has issued precautions for people to take in the rain, such as staying away from electric poles.

The Met department has heavy forecast rain till Monday, the first day of Eidul Azha.

Municipal department have cancelled the leave of their employees in light of the rain.

