Light rain forecast in Karachi Wednesday night

3 hours ago
 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in Karachi today (Wednesday). 

This is the third spell of rain to hit the city this monsoon season. But the department says it won’t be as intense as the last two spells.

It hasn’t predicted a storm and says the city is likely to receive 10 to 15mm of rain. In comparison, over 200.6mm was recorded in Surjani Town during the last spell before Eidul Azha.

According to the Met department’s advisory, the system is heading north west and coming in from Northern Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in India.

It will also hit Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad where rain is expected to continue till Friday.

Tell us what you think:

