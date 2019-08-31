Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Law ministry finalises proposed amendments to NAB law

45 mins ago
 

A draft bill has been prepared by the  government which proposes certain amendments to the National Accountability Bureau laws. 

If the law ministry’s amendments to the NAB law are approved it will curb the accountability bureau’s powers to an extent.

The draft proposes excluding private citizens from the reach of NAB.

“The application of the NAB laws may not be extended in respect of a private person or entity, who/which is directly and indirectly unconnected with a holder of public office,” the draft reads.

It also proposes introducing a threshold for NAB of Rs500 million to investigate corruption cases.

“NAB shall not take cognizance of offences based on procedural lapses” unless there is evidence corroborating that the “officer has materially benefitted from such a decision or lapse”, reads the proposed amendment.

NAB’s authority on tax matters and stock markets could end, according to the draft. It proposes ending the accountability watchdog’s power to freeze properties of government officials too.

“Properties of government officials can only be seized after conviction,” it reads.

“If NAB investigations against a civil servant are not complete within 90 days, the officer would be eligible to apply for bail,” the draft proposes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
law NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
NAB, law, amendments, law ministry, government
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.