Law ministry finalises proposed amendments to NAB law

A draft bill has been prepared by the government which proposes certain amendments to the National Accountability Bureau laws.

If the law ministry’s amendments to the NAB law are approved it will curb the accountability bureau’s powers to an extent.

The draft proposes excluding private citizens from the reach of NAB.

“The application of the NAB laws may not be extended in respect of a private person or entity, who/which is directly and indirectly unconnected with a holder of public office,” the draft reads.

It also proposes introducing a threshold for NAB of Rs500 million to investigate corruption cases.

“NAB shall not take cognizance of offences based on procedural lapses” unless there is evidence corroborating that the “officer has materially benefitted from such a decision or lapse”, reads the proposed amendment.

NAB’s authority on tax matters and stock markets could end, according to the draft. It proposes ending the accountability watchdog’s power to freeze properties of government officials too.

“Properties of government officials can only be seized after conviction,” it reads.

“If NAB investigations against a civil servant are not complete within 90 days, the officer would be eligible to apply for bail,” the draft proposes.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.