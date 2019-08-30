Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Larkana policeman allegedly kills teenage son

4 hours ago
 

A policeman posted in Kamber Shahdadkot was arrested on suspicion that he killed his 15-year-old son.

Zulqarnain’s body was found at his father Inspector Allah Dino’s house. There were bruises and other marks on his body.

According to ASP Kaleem Malik, initial investigations indicate that Allah Dino was behind the murder. The police are investigating his mental state at the time of the incident.

He and Zulqarnain were alone at home. The boy had lived with him ever since Allah Dino and his wife got divorced.

He has been arrested and a case was registered against him on Thursday night at the Kathar Bazaar police station.

Allah Dino has denied the charges and says his son died because he hit his own head multiple times. I swear on the Holy Quran that I did not kill my son, the inspector said. He killed himself, I only threw a plastic brush at him, he claimed.

Zulqarnain’s body was moved to Chandka Medical Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to his family.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
larkana Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.