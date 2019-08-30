Larkana policeman allegedly kills teenage son

A policeman posted in Kamber Shahdadkot was arrested on suspicion that he killed his 15-year-old son.

Zulqarnain’s body was found at his father Inspector Allah Dino’s house. There were bruises and other marks on his body.

According to ASP Kaleem Malik, initial investigations indicate that Allah Dino was behind the murder. The police are investigating his mental state at the time of the incident.

He and Zulqarnain were alone at home. The boy had lived with him ever since Allah Dino and his wife got divorced.

He has been arrested and a case was registered against him on Thursday night at the Kathar Bazaar police station.

Allah Dino has denied the charges and says his son died because he hit his own head multiple times. I swear on the Holy Quran that I did not kill my son, the inspector said. He killed himself, I only threw a plastic brush at him, he claimed.

Zulqarnain’s body was moved to Chandka Medical Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to his family.

