A man killed his brother on Sunday after an argument over pigeons in Larkana’s Bachal Veesar village.

The suspect, identified as Amir Ali, opened fire on his younger brother Ameer Ali after they had a fight over possession of pigeons, the police said.

The police have arrested Amir but haven’t registered a case against him yet.

Ameer’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

