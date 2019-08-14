Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail

A woman who assaulted a salesperson at a shopping mall in Lahore was released on bail on Wednesday.

Sadaf was arrested by the Factory Area police on Tuesday after a video of the assault went viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen dragging a saleswoman with her hair and forcing her to apologise.

The police said that the incident occurred on August 5 at Packages Mall on Walton Road. The woman had gone to a makeup shop to buy cosmetics for herself. She asked a saleswoman for a lipstick first and then a mirror. The saleswoman, however, told her that she can’t give her a mirror. This enraged Sadaf and she started assaulting the salesperson.

The suspect appeared before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday. The court then approved her bail.

The owners of the shopping mall registered a case against the woman.

