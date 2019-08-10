Lahore woman shot dead on Bund Road

A woman was shot dead on Lahore’s Bund Road on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Amna.

The police said that Amna had booked a Careem ride and was travelling to Liberty when the firing occurred.

The cab’s driver, Liaquat, told the police that he had picked up the woman from a housing society on Multan Road. The woman then asked the driver to park the car near Bund Road and called a man to meet her there. When the man came, she asked him for money. He, however, opened fire on her and she died on the spot, the driver said.

The police have recorded the driver’s statement and are investigating him too.

Islampura SHO said that it seemed the woman had contacted more than one person while riding the cab.

A case has been registered.

