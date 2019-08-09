Lahore woman killed by husband, claims family

2 days ago
A woman died on Thursday in Lahore’s Hanjarwal.
The 19-year-old’s family claimed that her husband beat her and murdered her.
However, the woman’s in-laws said she complained of a stomachache and after they took her to a hospital, she passed away. They said that the doctors said she died of a heart attack.
But the police said they found bruises on the woman’s body. The woman’s husband, identified as Muhammad Faisal, is missing and the police are currently looking for him.
A case has been registered against Faisal by the woman’s father.
