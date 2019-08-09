Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore woman killed by husband, claims family

2 hours ago
 

A woman died on Thursday in Lahore’s Hanjarwal.

The 19-year-old’s family claimed that her husband beat her and murdered her.

However, the woman’s in-laws said she complained of a stomachache and after they took her to a hospital, she passed away. They said that the doctors said she died of a heart attack.

But the police said they found bruises on the woman’s body. The woman’s husband, identified as Muhammad Faisal, is missing and the police are currently looking for him.

A case has been registered against Faisal by the woman’s father.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.