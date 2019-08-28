Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Lahore man on the run after raping 10-year-old girl

3 hours ago
 

A man who raped a 10-year-old girl is on the run, Lahore police said Wednesday.

An investigation has been initiated by the gender crime cell, the law enforcers said.

The suspected man called the girl and her brother to his home when they were passing by a lane in Altaf Colony, police said, adding that the culprit locked up the girl’s brother in a washroom and raped the girl.

The survivor has been shifted to a hospital.

Police says the culprit will be arrested soon.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
