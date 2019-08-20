Lahore man kills sister, brother-in-law for marriage of choice

A man killed on Monday night his sister and brother-in-law because they got married of their own choice six-months ago.

Twenty-four-year-old Kainat had married 25-year-old Asad, even though her parents didn’t approve of their marriage.

Her maternal uncle had called the couple to his house in Samanabad to allow them to discuss the situation with the woman’s family. Kainat’s brother, however, opened fire on them. Asad died on the spot, while Kainat died during treatment at the Services Hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Gul Sher.

Asad’s cousin told the police that the suspect managed to escape on his motorcycle after the firing.

The police have shifted the bodies to a mortuary for their postmortem examination.

Asad’s mother said that she only wants justice. “No one should go through what I have been through,” she remarked.

