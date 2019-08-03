Lahore man arrested for public indecency after video goes viral

A man was arrested on Friday for indecent exposure and sexual harassment in Lahore.

An uncensored video of the man, identified as Muhammad Tayyab Ahmed, was uploaded by a woman on social media on Thursday, in which he flashed her and committed obscene acts while sitting on a bike. She posted the video on Twitter and it went viral, with hundreds of people calling for his immediate arrest.

An arrest was made less than 24 hours after the complaint, Chung SHO Tahir Akram said, adding that the police are investigating the case further. The police caught the man by tracing the licence plate of his motorcycle. It was clearly shown in the video.

SP Ahsan Saifullah took to Twitter to announce the news of his arrest.

Tayyab was arrested from his residence in Westwood Colony.

A case has been registered against him at the Chung police station under sections 268 (public nuisance) and 294 (Obscene acts) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 294 is punishable by three months of imprisonment and/or a fine.

A similar incident was reported in Lahore last week. Mohammad Arsalan was arrested on July 26 for indecent exposure and harassment. A policeman saw him committing an ‘obscene’ act and chased him. Arsalan was arrested and booked in a sexual harassment case.

