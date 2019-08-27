Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police

August 27, 2019
 

Amna Hussain, a boutique owner in Lahore, was killed over a ‘friendship challenge’, the police said Monday. She was shot dead on August 10 while she was using a ride-hailing service to go to Liberty.

The police said that a suspect, identified as Arsalan, has been detained. He told the police that he befriended Hussain after he was challenged by another friend, Faizaan. Arsalan then made a video of them together and sent it to Faizaan, who lives in Dubai. This enraged Faizaan and he hired a hitman to kill Hussain. The police said that Faizaan and Amna had known each other from before.

The investigating agencies have said that Faizaan will be arrested soon.

On August 24, the police had said that a hitman was hired to kill Hussain and the murder was planned by a suspect in Dubai.

Related: Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case

Amna’s father, Ghulam Hussain, had earlier revealed that his family was being threatened to stop them from pursuing the murder case. “My son, who studies at SKANS School of Accountancy, was standing outside the college when some men approached him to told him to withdraw the case,” he told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on August 21.

Amna, his daughter, didn’t have any rivalries. She was just running a small boutique with her sister, he said. “We have no enemies. I don’t know how someone can kill anyone so ruthlessly,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Murder
 
2 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Naeem Sharif   August 27, 2019 1:44 pm/ Reply

    Looks like a case of unfaithfulness

  2. Avatar
    Hammad Abid   August 27, 2019 3:02 pm/ Reply

    برے کام کا برا نتیجہ۔۔۔۔۔۔۔ کیوں بھائی چچا؟؟؟…. ھاں بھتیجا۔۔۔۔۔۔۔

