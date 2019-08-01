KWSB gets a new managing director

The Sindh government transferred several high ranking officers in a government-wide reshuffle on Wednesday. One of the major appointments is that of the new KWSB managing director.

Asif Ikram, the former chief programme manager of the education department’s Reform Support Unit, will replace Asadullah Khan, the deputy managing director of the water board who was given the additional charge of the managing director.

Muhammad Hussain Syed has been appointed chairperson of the Provincial Election Authority, Sindh and Mukhtar Hussain Soomro as industries and commerce secretary.

Khan Muhammad Mahar has been appointed secretary of the environment, climate change and coastal development department while Food Secretary Haroon Ahmed Khan has been transferred as secretary of the auqaf, religious affairs, zakat and ushr department.

Ali Mumtaz Zaidi has been appointed managing director of the Zulfiqar Development Authority and the former MD has been appointed secretary of the inter-provincial coordination department.

Industries and Commerce Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh is now appointed excise, taxation and narcotics control secretary while Laeeq Ahmed has been appointed food secretary.

Abid Hussain Zawawi has been posted as a member (Gothbad) of the Board of Revenue Sindh while Tameezuddin Khero has been appointed managing director of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Rafique Ahmed Buriro has been posted college education secretary while Aslam Ghouri (the former managing director of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) has been posted director general of the Sindh Coastal Development Authority.

Pervaiz Ahmed Seehar (the former college education secretary) has been posted culture, tourism and antiquities secretary.

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah announced these transfers and postings in a notification dated July 31.

