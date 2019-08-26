Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
KP’s Samundar Katha Lake makes for the perfect summer getaway

2 hours ago
 

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened a new tourist spot in Galiyat in a bid to promote tourism in the country.

Samundar Katha Lake, near Barra Gali, is now open for public. This lake has been created artificially amidst mountains, where tourist can enjoy speed boats, zip-lining, and horse riding.

Related: PM Khan announces opening Governor House Nathiagali for public 

The Galiyat Development Authority’s spokesperson Ahsan Hameed has said that “we have created a new tourist destination so that visitors coming to Goliath can enjoy it, however, we are trying to further improve it.”

A large number of tourists from all over the country have started visiting the newly-built tourist spot.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced opening Governor House Nathiagali for the general public. The eight-room historical building was constructed in 1923 and spans over 76 kanals. It lies 7,922 feet above sea level.

PM Khan decided to open all the government rest houses for the masses. These rest houses will now be available for booking.

The move will not only help maintain these historic buildings but also provide revenue to the government.

