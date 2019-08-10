KP to open 169 government-owned guest houses to the public

The provincial cabinet decided on Friday to open Chief Minister House, Governor House, and the KP Assembly Speaker House to provide accommodation for tourists.

Over 169 government-owned guest and rest houses will be available to the people through an online booking facility.

KP Tourism Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said five rest houses located in Nathia Gali were immediately being opened to people. The minister said after those rest houses were opened, anyone could book rooms and stay there.

Millions of rupees were being spent annually on rest houses, which were off limits to people, he said.

Khan said the government had decided to establish a new culture and tourism authority apart from the KP Tourism Corporation.

