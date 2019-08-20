KP students using ice drug in parties: psychiatrist

Says even policemen are addicted to the drug

"Schoolgirls, college girls, students of elite schools are openly using ice in their parties," Peshawar-based psychiatrist Dr Khalid Mufti told SAMAA TV."Even policemen addicted to ice have come to us... they also use ice."Ice or crystal meth, as it is called on the street, is methamphetamine in the form of crystals. Methamphetamine is a stimulant drug that comes as white, bitter powder or in the form of a pill.Ice can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected. It is most commonly smoked using a glass pipe or injected."It is easily available... it is available at various places. It's not very expensive here," an ice user told SAMAA TV.KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said his government was taking steps to prevent the use of ice drug."There was no law before," he said. "Police were arresting people but they had no law to keep them under custody."The minister said they have drafted a law and it will soon be introduced.