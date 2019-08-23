Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

KP people may soon have access to free legal aid

17 mins ago
 

People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who cannot afford to pay legal fees may soon be provided with legal aid for free.

The KP cabinet approved the Legal Aid Bill, 2019 in its meeting on Friday.

The legislation ensures free legal aid for those who can’t afford it.

Related: Courts are up and running in KP’s merged districts

A legal aid agency will be set up in the province for the implementation of the bill.

The agency will also work on cases relating to women’s inheritance.

According to the bill, women will be given free legal aid in criminal and civil cases, while men only in criminal cases.

Tell us what you think:

