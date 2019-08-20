Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Politics

Khawaja brothers’ judicial remand extended by 14 days

49 mins ago
 

An accountability court in Lahore extended the judicial remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Scheme case by two weeks. 

Khawaja brothers were presented in court on Tuesday where they were supposed to be indicted. However, when they were presented, the lawyers representing them requested the court to postpone the indictment. They argued that they have not been provided a ‘clean copy’ of the reference against the brothers.

The court asked the prosecution team to provide a clear copy of the reference by the next hearing and announced that it will indict the accused on September 4.

Speaking to the media, Saad said termed the NAB’s accountability process as revenge. “In this country, accountability has never been done on merit.” He accused the prime minister of interfering in the matter.

According to NAB, Saad colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form the Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority has said that the housing project was unapproved. The brothers are accused of misusing their authority and causing billions of rupees loss the national exchequer.

