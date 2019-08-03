Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Khanewal man hangs daughters from tree for losing USB

4 hours ago
 

A man has been arrested in Khanewal for hanging his two daughters from a tree and beating them for losing a USB.

The man hung his four-year-old and five-year-old daughters from a tree with ropes and beat them for losing his USB in Khanewal’s Kabirwala tehsil.

A video of the abuse was uploaded on social media.

A case was registered against them man on the directives of Khanewal DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan. The case has been registered under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

child abuse khanewal
 
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
