Khanewal man hangs daughters from tree for losing USB

A man has been arrested in Khanewal for hanging his two daughters from a tree and beating them for losing a USB.

The man hung his four-year-old and five-year-old daughters from a tree with ropes and beat them for losing his USB in Khanewal’s Kabirwala tehsil.

A video of the abuse was uploaded on social media.

A case was registered against them man on the directives of Khanewal DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan. The case has been registered under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

