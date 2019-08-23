Khan apprises Merkel of grave human rights situation in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised on Friday German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the dire situation of human rights in Indian-administered Kashmir.

PM Khan spoke to the German chancellor over phone about India’s unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Kashmir and changing its demographic structure, the Radio Pakistan reported.

New Delhi on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against the Indian occupation has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

The Pakistan premier informed Merkel that India’s actions were in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international laws and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the grave human rights situation in the occupied Himalayan territory, including a complete lockdown, communication blackout and acute shortage of food and medicines.

Khan stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs. He also underlined concerns about a possible false flag operation by New Delhi or some other ill-conceived step on the Line of Control to divert the world’s attention.

India’s actions have serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently, the prime minister emphasized.

Merkel told PM Khan that Germany is closely observing the situation in Kashmir. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and peaceful resolution of issues.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.