Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Khairpur man dies of rabies in Karachi

2 hours ago
 

A patient who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Friday night.

The patient, identified as 55-year-old Rajab Ali, was brought in four days ago from Khairpur. He had been bitten by a stray dog two months prior to admission. The patient was not vaccinated against rabies, according to Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director at JPMC. He was given comfort care before he passed away.

So far 15 people have died of rabies in Sindh this year. In the last six months, 100,000 people were bitten by dogs in the province. Supplies of anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) are running out in most hospitals.

Indian ARV makers have stopped supplying the vaccine to Pakistan citing an increased domestic demand, according to pharmaceutical importer Usman Ghani. Imports from China also stopped in January.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi rabies
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
rabies, karachi, khairpur, arv, jpmc
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.