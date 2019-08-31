Khairpur man dies of rabies in Karachi

A patient who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Friday night.

The patient, identified as 55-year-old Rajab Ali, was brought in four days ago from Khairpur. He had been bitten by a stray dog two months prior to admission. The patient was not vaccinated against rabies, according to Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director at JPMC. He was given comfort care before he passed away.

So far 15 people have died of rabies in Sindh this year. In the last six months, 100,000 people were bitten by dogs in the province. Supplies of anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) are running out in most hospitals.

Indian ARV makers have stopped supplying the vaccine to Pakistan citing an increased domestic demand, according to pharmaceutical importer Usman Ghani. Imports from China also stopped in January.

