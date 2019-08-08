Khadija stabbing case: SC rejects review petition of Shah Hussain

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday a review petition filed by convict Shah Hussain in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the review petition challenging the restoration of the convict’s sentence.

The counsel of the convict, Shah Khawar, said his client was charged with stabbing Siddiqui 23 times. He noted that the convict was nominated in the case 23 days after the incident.

Hussain’s lawyer claimed that his client and the victim had a very close relationship. He questioned how it could be possible that Siddiqui did not recognise Hussain at the time of the attack.

The chief justice remarked that the doctors said Siddiqui recorded her statement five days after she was attacked. He observed that there is a difference between a murder and an attempted murder case.

Justice Khosa said that even if a single wound is inflicted upon a person with the intent to kill, then it merits registration of an attempted murder case.

“The one, who comes with the intent to attack, does not call out [the victim before attacking],” he remarked.

The court then turned down the review petition.

The case

On May 3, 2016 Shah Hussain stabbed Siddiqui 23 times in broad daylight on a busy street in Lahore and walked free.

She survived the frenzied attack outside her sister’s school and her sister was also injured as she tried to defend her. The brazen attack only ended when her driver managed to pull the assailant off her and rush Siddiqui to a hospital.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit with her neck slashed, her arms wounded, and a deep injury to her back.

Hussain was identified as Siddiqui’s classmate. A sessions court sentenced him to seven years in jail, which was later reduced to five years.

In June 2018, the Lahore High Court acquitted Hussain in the case. The top court, however, set aside the LHC verdict and restored Hussain’s five-year sentence in January 2019.

