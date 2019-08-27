Kashmir on edge as Indian clampdown enters fourth week

Thousands of Indian security forces continue to keep a lid on protests in disputed Kashmir, helped by the continued suspension of mobile phone and internet services. The lockdown is aimed at preventing protests against the Modi government’s decision to end the region’s long-standing special status, which gave it a degree of autonomy.

The curfew entered its 23rd day on Tuesday as international leaders, such as US President Donald Trump, have encouraged Pakistan and India to solve the dispute on their own, through dialogue.

Contrary to the Indian government’s claims of having restored some communication, Kashmir’s seven million population continues to be cut-off from the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a state address on Monday, said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘historical blunder’ of revoking Kashmir’s autonomy has provided the region a ‘historic opportunity’ to achieve freedom. “Modi committed a historical blunder.”

India, on August 5, ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against the Indian occupation has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians. Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarised Line of Control.

An Indian IAS officer resigned from his post over the atrocities in Kashmir. Kannan Gopinathan quit his government job, saying he has his “own conscience to answer to” over the crippling lockdown and denial of fundamental rights in Indian-administered Kashmir, Indian media reported.

Kashmiri leaders, many of whom have been detained at their homes, have asked the people to continue protesting peacefully. Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a prominent separatist leader in Indian-administered Kashmir, has called on residents of the region to peacefully resist Indian rule in the disputed territory.

“It is our heartfelt appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we must continue to resist at this critical juncture … We all can, and must, act according to our abilities; through action or word. People should organise peaceful protests and demonstrations in their areas of residence,” the 89-year-old leader said in a statement.

The specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan and the disputed territory of Kashmir could “provide the spark that lights South Asia’s nuclear fuse”, a US think tank has warned in its report. The report was published Saturday by Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence platform based in Austin, Texas. It also disputes the classification of Kashmir issue as India’s internal affair or a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947. They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

