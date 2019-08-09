Kashmir curfew to be eased for Friday prayers: police chief

Indian authorities will ease a curfew in troubled Kashmir so that the Muslim-majority population can go to Friday prayers, the region’s police chief told AFP.

“People are allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, there is no restriction on that,” said Bilbag Singh, the director-general of police for Kashmir.

“But they should not venture out of their local area,” he added.

Kashmir has been in lockdown since Monday with no internet or telephones and severe restrictions on movement after the Indian government cancelled the Himalayan region’s special autonomous status by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.