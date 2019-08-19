Kashmir, Afghan peace process reasons behind Gen Bajwa’s extension: Qureshi

Says the prime minister used his constitutional right

PM Imran Khan earlier on Monday gave a three-year extension to the army chief.“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed chief of army staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” read a letter signed by the prime minister.The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment, it said.Related story: General Bajwa to lead Pakistan Army for three more years Qureshi said the prime minister granted the army chief an extension keeping in view the security situation in the region, including Kashmir and the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.General Bajwa took over the command of the Pakistan Army on November 29, 2016. He was to retire in November this year.The tenure of the army chief lasts three years and it can be extended for an additional three years only once.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram