Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Kashmir, Afghan peace process reasons behind Gen Bajwa’s extension: Qureshi

44 mins ago
 
Says the prime minister used his constitutional right



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the prime minister used his constitutional right to grant an extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after carefully considering the regional security situation.

PM Imran Khan earlier on Monday gave a three-year extension to the army chief.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed chief of army staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” read a letter signed by the prime minister.

The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment, it said.

Related story: General Bajwa to lead Pakistan Army for three more years

Qureshi said the prime minister granted the army chief an extension keeping in view the security situation in the region, including Kashmir and the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

General Bajwa took over the command of the Pakistan Army on November 29, 2016. He was to retire in November this year.

The tenure of the army chief lasts three years and it can be extended for an additional three years only once.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA Imran Khan Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Rasheed terms General Bajwa’s term extension a ‘message’ to world
Rasheed terms General Bajwa's term extension a 'message' to world
government
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India’s claim on Kashmir
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India's claim on Kashmir
video
 
 
 
 
 
Maleeha Lodhi, UNSC, Kashmir, UNSC meeting, India
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.