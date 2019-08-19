Kashmir, Afghan peace process reasons behind Gen Bajwa’s extension: Qureshi

Says the prime minister used his constitutional right
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the prime minister used his constitutional right to grant an extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after carefully considering the regional security situation.
PM Imran Khan earlier on Monday gave a three-year extension to the army chief.
“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed chief of army staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” read a letter signed by the prime minister.
The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment, it said.