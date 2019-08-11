Karachi’s streets flooded as rain continues to pour

Streets in Karachi were flooded Sunday morning after a night of sporadic rain.

Main thoroughfares were inundated with multiple feet of water. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the city on Sunday till Monday morning. The most rain, 52mm, was recorded in Surjani Town.

Many areas in the city didn’t have power, as K-Electric warned it would be cutting off supply to flooded areas as a safety precaution. Two people were killed after being electrocuted in Karachi on Saturday morning. K-Electric Spokesperson Adil Murtaza told SAMAA TV that they have asked the city government to declare an emergency in Karachi.

Many low-lying areas are flooded and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for our staff to visit these areas, he said. Around 500 feeders have been turned off and 35% of the city is without power. Areas where power has been shut off as a precautionary measure include UC 4, Surjani Town, Ilyas Goth, Scheme 33, Ibrahim Hyderi, Kharadar, West Wharf, Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Bin Qasim and Metropole. Some grid stations have also been flooded.

However, Murtaza said most areas in the city do have power. There are areas where water has entered houses, which is where we need to turn off the power, he explained. He cautioned people not to take precautionary measures and avoid going near electrical poles.

Be sure to take these safety tips during the monsoon season. #Rain #PrepareKarachiForRain pic.twitter.com/mDaM3kEEXE — KE (@KElectricPk) August 8, 2019

In areas where water has accumulated on the streets, he has cautioned people not to go out. Don’t tie your sacrificial animals to electric poles either, he said.

In some areas, road have collapsed due to the rain. Malir Halt and Sharae Faisal both saw accidents are sections of the road collapsed during Saturday night’s rain.

Areas where massive amounts of water has collected on main roads include Sharae Faisal, Natha Khan, near the city courts, Qayyumabad, Nazimabad, Orangi and Hijrat Colony. In many areas, storm water drains were not cleaned and overflowed, causing sewage to mix with rain water on the streets. Urban flooding is feared in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta.

