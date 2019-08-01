Karachi’s Sakhi Hasan graveyard floods in the rain

More than 50,000 graves have been flooded by sewage after Karachi’s Sakhi Hasan graveyard was inundated by an overflowing storm water drain following two days of rain in the city.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Deputy Director of Graveyards Sarwar Alam has blamed the negligence of Union Council Chairman Kamran Aziz for the flooding, adding that the storm water drain had been covered for the last decade by ‘illegal’ constructions on it.

However, Aziz said that he has merely prioritised the living over the dead. “Murdoun ko bachanay se ziada zaruri zinda logo ko bachana tha [It was more important to save the living than the dead],” he said.

Aziz added that the houses are built on a storm water drain and that rain water would have damaged those houses had immediate action not been taken.

“The graveyard is built on 80 acres and has 100,000 graves, of which 50,000 have been affected,” said Alam. “It will take at least a few more days before the water can be drained out completely.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.