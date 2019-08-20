Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area

47 mins ago
 
They claim cleaning campaign is a hoax



The residents of Karachi’s Malir stopped the authority from cleaning the area as a protest against the government.

Malir's Saudabad residents blocked roads and stopped District Korangi garbage vans from picking up the trash. They said that the campaign was only being carried out to fool the media and nothing else.

They chanted slogans against the government and claimed that the government is only cleaning the area because the mayor is scheduled to visit soon. They asked why the government has done nothing to pick up the trash in the past.

Related: Two killed in Sanghar over marriage proposal dispute

They claimed that the cleaning campaign is a hoax and merely for media coverage.

A woman questioned why trash is being removed from only a specific area and not the whole of Saudabad. She said that she will not let anyone clean the area until garbage is removed from the entire locality.

She even said that she will die but not let anyone clean the area.

