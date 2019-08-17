Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Karachi’s Garden filled with piles of trash
Laraib Shaikh
4 hours ago
The UC office in the area not managing the situation
People in Karachi's Garden area are troubled by the sewage and piles of garbage littered throughout the area.
garden
Karachi
Rain
