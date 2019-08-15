Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Karachi’s Cantt Station packed due to train delays

33 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Karachi’s Cantt Station was packed on Thursday afternoon after train delays.

Some trains were delayed by up to seven or eight hours. Passengers had to sit on the ground with their luggage on either side of the tracks, waiting for the trains.

One passenger told SAMAA TV that he had been waiting for three hours already. There’s so much rush here and no one to guide us, he said. He also lamented that there was no waiting area.

Other passengers said if the Pakistan Railways had informed them of the delays earlier, they wouldn’t be as worried and inconvenienced.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Railways trains
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
578 military awards for armed forces
578 military awards for armed forces
video
Sarfaraz spends Aug 14 with families of Sindh police martyrs
Sarfaraz spends Aug 14 with families of Sindh police martyrs
video
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.