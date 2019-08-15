Karachi’s Cantt Station packed due to train delays

Karachi’s Cantt Station was packed on Thursday afternoon after train delays.

Some trains were delayed by up to seven or eight hours. Passengers had to sit on the ground with their luggage on either side of the tracks, waiting for the trains.

One passenger told SAMAA TV that he had been waiting for three hours already. There’s so much rush here and no one to guide us, he said. He also lamented that there was no waiting area.

Other passengers said if the Pakistan Railways had informed them of the delays earlier, they wouldn’t be as worried and inconvenienced.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.