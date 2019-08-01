Karachi’s Brookes Chowrangi remains choked for second day

The failure of the authorities to chalk out a plan for Korangi’s traffic resulted in people being stuck for more than two hours at Karachi’s Brookes Chowrangi for the second day on Thursday.

Traffic has been diverted to Brookes Chowrangi and the KPT Flyover after Korangi Road and the EBM Causeway were closed for traffic on Tuesday evening after the city received heavy monsoon showers. The Malir River overflowed, inundating roads and the water has yet to be cleared.

The situation has been made worse because of vehicles coming the wrong way. The traffic police couldn’t do anything about such vehicles even though more than a dozen policemen have been deployed to clear traffic.

There was a long queue of cars on both sides of Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge. It is the fastest link between the port and the 4,000 industries situated in Korangi and Landhi.

