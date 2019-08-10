Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband

A woman, identified as Samia, has been accused of swindling Rs1.1 million from a businessman after marrying him.

Kamran, who owns a pharmaceutical company in Korangi, married Samia on May 6. The two had met through a matchmaker.

The man in his statement told the police that Samia had spoken to him about her abusive first marriage. Kamran used his contacts to find out about Samia’s ex-husband to teach him a lesson. However, he found out that Samia had a son from her first marriage, which he knew nothing about. Soon, Kamran got to know that Samia was involved in multiple relationships. He decided to talk to her about this.

“When I confronted her, she got violent and started throwing things at me,” he said. Kamran said he forgave her and it wasn’t until one month later that they had another fight. “This time we had a physical fight and Samia broke my teeth,” he told the police.

He left for work the next day and when he came home, he found that Rs1.1 million, two gold necklaces and four gold bangles were missing from his house. He found his maid tied up in the balcony, who told Kamran that Samia had run away.

A case was registered against the suspect at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station on July 21. The police took Samia’s brothers in custody from Korangi. He told them that Samia has gone to Rahim Yar Khan.

Samia’s brothers requested the police to let them go and assured that Samia will be back in two days. Kamran asked the police to set them free. The two men and Samia’s mother have run off to Rahim Yar Khan too. The police are searching for them.

The matchmaker who had arranged their marriage is also missing, the police said.

According to the police, this is not the first time Samia has scammed a man.

She was accused of registering a false complaint with the police that Muzammil (her ex-husband) had asked for Rs100,000 as dowry.

“I hadn’t even asked for dowry. She visited my shop in Korangi and lured me into marrying him,” Muzammil told the police. “I was blinded by love,” he said.

Muzammil said Samia’s family had also agreed to pay off half the expenses of the wedding, and said they still owed him Rs500,000.

