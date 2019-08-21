Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

‘Karachi will soon have no space to bury people’

2 hours ago
 

Karachi will no longer have any space to bury the dead, remarked the chief justice of the Sindh High Court while hearing a China-cutting and illegal allotment of land case on Wednesday. 

Suspects accused of illegally selling Karachi Water and Sewerage Board land in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar have filed a bail petition in the court. They are said to be aides of the ‘mastermind’ of china-cutting Muhammad Ahsan alias Chunnu Mamu, who is reportedly affiliated with the London-based leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Related: Karachi’s graveyards have been filled almost 3 times: mayor

“People in the court are pretending to be completely innocent when in reality they wouldn’t even shy away from selling a graveyard,” said Chief Justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh.

NAB’s prosecutor told the court that the city government had allotted the Sindh government’s land illegally.

The court has given NAB four weeks to complete the inquiry. The case has been adjourned till September 26.

