Karachi still unprepared as third spell inundates roads

Roads were inundated and many gutters overflowed yet again after rain lashed parts of Karachi Wednesday afternoon.

North Karachi received the most rain and it was recorded to be 32 mm. University Road received 19 mm, Surjani Road 12 mm, Jinnah Terminal 9mm, Landhi 8mm, Nazimabad 2mm, and Saddar 28 mm.

The K-Electric temporarily suspended power supply to multiple areas of Karachi as soon as it began to rain. Under its new strategy, the power utility shut down 500 power feeders to prevent electrocution related deaths. More than 31 people were killed in electrocution-related deaths when heavy rains lashed Karachi during Eidul Azha.

Rain is also expected on Thursday night and will continue till Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The new rain system has entered Karachi from Bengal.

Rehan Hashmi, the chairman of Central DMC, was asked about the drainage in his district. “Water will accumulate every time it rains,” he said. SAMAA TV anchor asked him about the budget he receives for clearing the rainwater and repairing roads, along with the number of people working for the district. He, however, said that the focus should be on rain and not such “non-issues”.

He remarked that he doesn’t have funds to solve the problems in District Central.

The district receives Rs7.66 billion of funds and at least 10,155 work in the DMC. He said that this is justified because it is the biggest district.

The SAMAA anchor told him that the population of District Central and District East is the same according to the census. He, however, challenged this figure. “You should get your facts checked first,” he told the anchor and refused to acknowledge the results of the census.

District East, on the contrary, is allocated a budget of Rs2.6 billion and 3,800 people work for it.

