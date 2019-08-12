Monday, August 12, 2019  | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Karachi rains: Who to call in case of emergency

2 hours ago
 

Eleven people have been killed this weekend after two days of rain in Karachi. Often, people don’t know who to call in cases of emergency and emergencies have been popping up all over the city recently. 

Here are some emergency contact numbers for people in Karachi during the rain.

These pictures are courtesy of Mohafiz, a mobile application that allows you to broadcast a life-threatening situation to the people you choose as ‘In Case of Emergency (ICE)’ contacts through SMS, Facebook and Twitter.

Apart from these, here are some helpful numbers to have:

KWSB Rain Emergency Cell: 02199245138, 02199245139, 02199245140

Chief Operator of Disaster Control Mr Waheed: 03332697485.

Karachi police: 15.

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
karachi rain, rain, emergency, karachi emergency, khi alerts, karachi alerts, karachi rain emergency, k-electric, ke, k electric
 
