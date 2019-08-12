Karachi rains: Who to call in case of emergency

Eleven people have been killed this weekend after two days of rain in Karachi. Often, people don’t know who to call in cases of emergency and emergencies have been popping up all over the city recently.

Here are some emergency contact numbers for people in Karachi during the rain.

These pictures are courtesy of Mohafiz, a mobile application that allows you to broadcast a life-threatening situation to the people you choose as ‘In Case of Emergency (ICE)’ contacts through SMS, Facebook and Twitter.

Apart from these, here are some helpful numbers to have:

KWSB Rain Emergency Cell: 02199245138, 02199245139, 02199245140

Chief Operator of Disaster Control Mr Waheed: 03332697485.

Karachi police: 15.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.