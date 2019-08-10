Karachi rain: Two people electrocuted to death

Two people were killed in rain-related accidents in Karachi on Saturday morning.

The first death was reported in Soldier Bazaar near Yasin Square. A 17-year-old identified as Kaif was electrocuted at his apartment complex. A wire had been left out by the apartment management after they relocated the apartment’s water pump. Kaif had gone out to see the animals his family had purchased ahead of Eid.

The second death occurred in Manghopir’s Raees Colony. Twenty-five-year-old Raees was killed outside his house after he received an electric shock. His body has been taken to JPMC.

K-Electric suspended power in both area after the accidents. This spell of rain is expected to last till August 12.

During the last spell, 20 people were killed.

