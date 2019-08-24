Karachi police instructed to arrest man who assaulted Pakistani-Italian wife

A team has been formed to investigate the case of the man who assaulted and degraded his wife in Karachi. The woman is a Pakistani-Italian.

The South DIG said that the committee comprises the South SSP, Clifton SP, Darakhshan DSP, and Sahil SHO. The team has been instructed to arrest the woman’s husband, Ali Jabbar, as soon as possible. They will also record the statements of the woman’s friends.

We will work to ensure justice, the DIG vowed.

He said that the man’s mother has already been arrested and is currently in jail.

The case into the limelight on August 12 after anchorperson Iqrarul Hassan shared a video on Twitter of the man abusing his wife. “I urinated on her face… she also drank it,” the man was heard saying in the video. It was not clear when the video was taken. The woman was crying and kept trying to hide her face. Bruises were visible on her arms.

The next day, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, confirmed that the woman was safe.

“The lady and her family are safe,” Pontecorvo told SAMAA Digital. However, he did not disclose any further information.

