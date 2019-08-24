Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi police instructed to arrest man who assaulted Pakistani-Italian wife

4 hours ago
 

A team has been formed to investigate the case of the man who assaulted and degraded his wife in Karachi. The woman is a Pakistani-Italian. 

The South DIG said that the committee comprises the South SSP, Clifton SP, Darakhshan DSP, and Sahil SHO. The team has been instructed to arrest the woman’s husband, Ali Jabbar, as soon as possible. They will also record the statements of the woman’s friends.

We will work to ensure justice, the DIG vowed.

He said that the man’s mother has already been arrested and is currently in jail.

Related: Pakistani-Italian woman assaulted, degraded by husband is ‘safe’: ambassador

The case into the limelight on August 12 after anchorperson Iqrarul Hassan shared a video on Twitter of the man abusing his wife. “I urinated on her face… she also drank it,” the man was heard saying in the video. It was not clear when the video was taken. The woman was crying and kept trying to hide her face. Bruises were visible on her arms.

The next day, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, confirmed that the woman was safe.

“The lady and her family are safe,” Pontecorvo told SAMAA Digital. However, he did not disclose any further information.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
local
Edhi tries to find a solution to Karachi’s stray problem
Edhi tries to find a solution to Karachi’s stray problem
local
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.