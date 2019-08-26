Karachi police bust gang involved in muggings outside airport

Karachi police busted on Monday a gang involved in looting people outside the Jinnah International Airport.

These thugs would impersonate the police to rob passengers leaving the airport.

The gang used a white corolla car with emergency vehicle lights on it, according to Special Investigation Unit SSP Nauman Siddiqui. The muggers used to rent the vehicles.

Police arrested three members of the gang. They were identified as Nasir, Ahmed and Arif.

The law enforcers said the gang also has two female members, who would sell the looted valuables in the city’s Hyderi Market.

Police also seized Rs400,000, 15 mobile phones, a laptop and other valuables from the arrested suspects.

