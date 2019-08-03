Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist

60 mins ago
 
Watch the CCTV footage



A Karachi man walked into a mobile market on the night of July 27 and stole 111 mobile phones and millions of rupees in nearly 35 hours. But he didn’t leave with his loot.

The police caught the suspect two days later when he came to pick up the phones and money that he had dumped in an empty shop.

The SHO says the suspect went to the second floor of the mobile market in Aman Tower on a Saturday at 11pm and hid inside an empty shop. “He was wearing a mask. You can say his face was covered with a cloth,” he said. The suspect spent all Sunday stealing phones at the mall.

Related: Indian man arrested for staying illegally in Pakistan

The CCTV footage shows a masked man spray painting the cameras.

The policeman confirmed that the suspect spray painted five to six cameras. "He was carrying food with him too," he said.

The robber attempted to make his escape from a bank inside the mall, but the alarm went off.

Related: Lahore man arrested for public indecency after video goes viral

“We caught him by tracing his location from his mobile phone. He was using his brother’s phone,” the SHO said.

Police say this isn’t the suspect’s first robbery. In April, he stole 140 mobile phones from the same market, which he later sold.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi mobile phones robbery
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
robbery, Aman Tower, Saddar, mobile phones, Karachi
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.