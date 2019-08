Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist

Watch the CCTV footage

The police caught the suspect two days later when he came to pick up the phones and money that he had dumped in an empty shop.The SHO says the suspect went to the second floor of the mobile market in Aman Tower on a Saturday at 11pm and hid inside an empty shop. “He was wearing a mask. You can say his face was covered with a cloth,” he said. The suspect spent all Sunday stealing phones at the mall.The CCTV footage shows a masked man spray painting the cameras.The policeman confirmed that the suspect spray painted five to six cameras. "He was carrying food with him too," he said.The robber attempted to make his escape from a bank inside the mall, but the alarm went off.“We caught him by tracing his location from his mobile phone. He was using his brother’s phone,” the SHO said.Police say this isn’t the suspect’s first robbery. In April, he stole 140 mobile phones from the same market, which he later sold.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram