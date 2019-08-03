Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist

A Karachi man walked into a mobile market on the night of July 27 and stole 111 mobile phones and millions of rupees in nearly 35 hours. But he didn’t leave with his loot.
The police caught the suspect two days later when he came to pick up the phones and money that he had dumped in an empty shop.
The SHO says the suspect went to the second floor of the mobile market in Aman Tower on a Saturday at 11pm and hid inside an empty shop. “He was wearing a mask. You can say his face was covered with a cloth,” he said. The suspect spent all Sunday stealing phones at the mall.