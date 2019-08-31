Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Violence

Karachi men dismember business partner, box up his body

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Two men have been arrested for cutting up their business partner after murdering him and then packing his body parts into a carton and throwing it in Karachi’s Korangi. 

Zahid and his brother Shahid have confessed to the crime, the Rangers said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Zaeem, a resident of Korangi No 2.

The Rangers said that Zaeem and the two brothers were running a business together. Zaeem had invested Rs3.6 million in the business, however, when he asked the brothers to give him the profit they refused to do so. He kept threatening to file a complaint with the police if they didn’t pay up.

Zahid and Shahid decided to get rid of Zaeem by killing him. They called him to their place in Korangi on August 24, saying that they were ready to give him the money. When he came, the brothers attacked him and choked him. After killing him, they cut his body into 10 pieces, according to the Rangers.

Zaeem’s family had registered a missing person complaint with the police.

The Rangers were able to trace the suspects through technical monitoring and close examination of the evidence, the spokesperson said.

Karachi Rangers
 
