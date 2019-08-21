Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar calls Mustafa Kamal a ‘rejected man’

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar termed on Wednesday Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal a “rejected man”, amid an escalating war of words between the two figures.

He said so while addressing a press conference at his camp office located at Frere Hall. Akhtar said Karachiites have rejected the former city mayor and his party.

His remarks came in response to a press conference by Kamal, in which he leveled serious corruption allegations against the sitting mayor.

Akhtar said the PSP chief was a Grade-4 employee at Karachi Medical & Dental College and worked there as a lab attendant. He said Kamal, despite being a government servant, contested elections in 2002 and became an MPA and later the city mayor, which was a sheer violation of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

“Kamal used to be a clerk in Fisheries Department and telephone operator at MQM headquarters Nine Zero back in the ’90s,” he said. “Party founder Altaf Hussain picked a naive man as city nazim.”

The mayor said the MQM founder gave Kamal residence and clothes. He said the PSP chief should be asked how he owned two lavish houses and two Land Cruisers.

Akhtar termed Kamal a “corrupt man” saying that he was already booked in a NAB reference relating to construction of “illegal” shops on Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land.

“Mustafa Kamal had been involved in China-cutting in the past and threatened government officers in order to make them support his illegal activities,” he alleged.

“I have enough evidence against ill-mannered Mustafa Kamal, which I will reveal before the media,” the Karachi mayor said.

He claimed that senior PSP leaders, including Raza Haroon, Wasim Aftab, Dr Sagheer Ahmed and Anis Ahmed Advoctae, have already parted their ways with Kamal due to his behaviour.

Akhtar also admitted that the National Accountability Bureau had been investigating the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation affairs.

However, he said he was ready to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog, if required.

