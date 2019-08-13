Karachi mayor registers an FIR against K-Electric

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter filed Monday night an FIR against K-Electric after several people were electrocuted following heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend.

A case has been filed against K-Electric owner Arif Naqvi, Chairperson Ikram Sehgal and CEO Moonis Alvi at the Darakhshan police station.

“At least 30 people lost their lives during the rainfall and I appeal to the Supreme Court to take notice of the KE’s criminal negligence,” said Akhtar while speaking to the media outside the police station.

Related: Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA

The move comes a day after 21-year-old Talha Tanveer, 22-year-old Faizan Saleem and 22-year-old Hamza Tariq Butt were electrocuted in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shahbaz on Sunday.

The young men were on their way to the K-Electric office to complain about the power outage in their area when they were electrocuted. According to the police, two of the young men were electrocuted while the third died trying to save them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.