Karachi mayor issued notice in clogged drains case

The Sindh High Court issued on Friday notices to the Karachi mayor, municipal commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and district municipal corporations in a case pertaining to the cleaning of city’s drains and encroachment of land.

The KMC lawyer argued that the notice should only be issued to the municipal commissioner, not the mayor.

But the court said that the mayor should submit his reply in the case. A judge remarked that the mayor shouldn’t just address press conferences, he should work too.

Across the globe, the latest technology is being used to clean trash from the roads while in Pakistan people are still sweeping the garbage, a judge remarked. They have hired people who aren’t even willing to get their clothes dirty to clean the city, he added.

